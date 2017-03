In the video below, Mike Rome announces that tonight’s WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of WWE Raw from Philadelphia will feature Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Raw Women’s Champion Bayley.

Rome also announced that Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 Fatal 4 Way with Nia Jax vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha vs. Bayley for the title will now be an Elimination Match.