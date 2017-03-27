More Photos of WrestleMania 33 Set Including Aerial Shot, John Cena in New Movie Poster, Royce & Kay Plead with William Regal (Video)

Nick Paglino
John Cena in New Movie Poster

The following is the first promotional poster for the new movie “The Wall” featuring John Cena:

Royce & Kay Plead with William Regal (Video)

WWE has released the following video featuring NXT stars Peyton Royce and Billie Kay pleaing with WWE NXT General Manager William Regal to ban Ember Moon’s “Eclipse” finisher:

More Photos of WrestleMania 33 Set Including Aerial Shot

Below are more photos of the WrestleMania 33 set in Orlando, including an aerial shot of the venue:

