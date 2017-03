WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Brian Fritz for Sporting News; you can read a few highlights below: Alexa Bliss on whether or not it’s sunk in that she’s a big part of Wrestlemania 33: It has and it hasn’t. It’s one of those things — I’m super excited to go to WrestleMania, especially as SmackDown women’s champion. It’s the epitome of what’s everyone wants to accomplish in their career, but I feel like it’s really gonna hit me when I’m at Mania backstage before going out on the stage. I think that’s when it’s going to hit me. That’s normally when the nerves kick in and the excitement kicks in and I think that’s when it’s going to hit me. Bliss comments on appearing on Talking Smack: I love “Talking Smack”. It is so much fun. We just literally go out there and say whatever we want. Somehow, it’s never planned, but somehow I end up bickering with Daniel Bryan every single time. It’s a lot of fun and it does so much for everyone’s character to really show what we can’t portray in the ring whether it’s time, whether it’s having a match with no speaking parts. It’s that moment that really can help define who you are in the ring and I love being on Talking Smack because it’s fun to literally go out there and talk smack. Bliss on how many opponents she expects to face on Sunday night at Wrestlemania: To be honest, I have no idea. I keep trying to find out and Daniel Bryan, who made the match, won’t even tell me. So I think that’s extremely rude. That’s just me. I told him put whoever you want in this match. I don’t care. I’m a fighting champion and I’ll show you what I’ve been saying is that I deserve to be SmackDown women’s champion and I plan on leaving WrestleMania still SmackDown women’s champion. So he can throw whoever he wants at me, however many women. I don’t care because I’m a fighting champion and that’s what I do.