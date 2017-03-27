Shinsuke Nakamura Comments On His NXT Debut, How Michael Jackson, Strong Style Have Influenced His Career

Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke with Arash Markazi for ESPN.com; you can read a few highlights below: Shinsuke Nakamura comments on his NXT debut setting the tone for his WWE career: “That moment was the first step of my new journey. For a long time, almost 14 years, I wrestled in Japan, so I didn’t think I would leave New Japan Pro Wrestling, but I started changing my mind. I wanted to see the other world. I wanted to change something. I wanted to be bigger. I wanted to change my world so I felt it was my destiny to come here. At TakeOver Dallas I wrestled Sami Zayn. I never wrestled with him before. Everything was for the first time, but I already had experienced wrestling at huge venues so I wasn’t nervous — but that match was huge for me.” Nakamura comments on Michael Jackson influencing his career: “Michael had charisma. With Michael Jackson, when he moved, it looked like a martial artist to me. He was quicker than other dancers but he didn’t have muscles; he was just quicker and looked more in control of gravity. He looked like a martial arts master so I tried to steal body movement from him; that’s why I imitate Michael Jackson a little bit.” Related: Bobby Roode Talks Kurt Angle in WWE HOF, His NXT Takeover Orlando Entrance, Facing Shinsuke Nakamura, Praises NXT Tag Team and More Nakamura comments on ‘Strong Style’ being another big part of his arsenal: “Strong style is a philosophy for Japanese wrestling fans that was created by New Japan Pro Wrestling founder Antonio Inoki. He wanted you to show every motion and show real technique in the ring. It’s important to use real techniques from real life and real martial arts. The detail is important.”