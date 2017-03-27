Chicago Fans: WrestleZone Hosting WrestleMania 33 Viewing Party At WWE Blast Area Duffy’s Bar

WrestleZone is proud to announce that we will be returning to Chicago WWE Blast Area Duffy’s Bar & Grille this Sunday to host our official Chicago WWE WrestleMania 33 Viewing Party!

This event is FREE and doors will open at 3 pm CST. WrestleZone Radio’s Ross Berman will be serving as the Master of Fun!

Fans who show up before WrestleMania 33 begins will have a chance to enter WZ’s official WWE WrestleMania 33 Pick ‘Em Game! Pick ‘Em sheets will be available for fans to fill out until 6 pm CST.

At the end of the night the three fans who were able to predict the WWE WrestleMania 33 card most accurately will win official WWE Prize Packs!

Ross will be going live on WZ’s Facebook Page from Duffy’s throughout the evening.

Food and drink specials will be available throughout the event.

WWE WrestleMania 33 Viewing Party

Duffy’s Bar & Grille Chicago

420 W Diversey Pkwy

Chicago, IL 60614

Doors open at 4 pm CST and the event goes til Duffy’s closes

FREE

Facebook Event Page

WrestleZone will be providing live coverage all week long leading in to WrestleMania 33.

You can listen to more pro wrestling podcasts from WrestleZone Radio featuring Ross in the embedded audio player below:



