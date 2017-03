Bully Ray recently spoke with Brian Fritz for Sporting News; you can read a few excerpts below: Bully Ray comments on what drew him to Ring of Honor: “I’ve always been a fan of Ring of Honor from day one when they were created 15 years ago. Ring of Honor has always reminded me of ECW and the one word that comes to mind is passion. The passion of the performers and the passion of the fans. Ring of Honor is someplace that I’ve always felt that I could fit into. It worked out perfectly.” Bully comments on Impact Wrestling making a last minute pitch to re-sign him and use him in a top role reportedly written for Drew Galloway before he left the company: “I did not think it was in my best interest to go into a role that was created for somebody else. Bully Ray is one of the most successful performers in the history of Impact. That’s not just because I’m saying it; it’s because the numbers back it up. My ratings on Spike TV along with the Aces and Eights were some of the highest that TNA ever had. Me and Jeff Hardy was the highest grossing TNA pay-per-view and the most people who ever paid to see a TNA pay-per-view. “The Bully Ray character has the numbers to back up everything that he did and I just didn’t feel it was right for me to go back into a storyline that was created for somebody else. Then the communication broke down with them and when the communication broke down, I knew that was a sign that I should follow my heart to Ring of Honor.” Bully on what he hopes to bring to Ring of Honor: “What I’m looking to do here is what Terry Funk did for ECW in ’94 and ’95 and that’s add name credibility to the product. In no way, shape, or form am I saying that I’m nearly as great as Terry Funk or the performer that Terry Funk is because, to me, Terry Funk is the be-all and end-all when it comes to professional wrestlers. I’m just hoping that Bully Ray can put more eyes on the product of Ring of Honor and what I’m really hoping for is that Bully Ray can bring the art of storytelling to Ring of Honor. “We already know Ring of Honor has the best wrestlers in the world. We all know that those guys can go out there and tear the house down and have phenomenal wrestling matches.”