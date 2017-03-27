Championship Match Confirmed For Wrestlemania 33 Kickoff Show, The New Day Delivers Cheesesteaks To Fans At RAW (Video)

Wrestlemania 33

WWE confirmed the Cruiserweight Championship match will be one of the featured bouts on this year’s Wrestlemania 33 Kickoff Show in Orlando.

The preshow will run two hours, so it is expected that more matches will be added to the Kickoff.

WWE RAW

The following video features The New Day handing out cheesesteaks before tonight’s WWE RAW in Philadelphia.

