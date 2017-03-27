Big WWE RAW Segment Being Rehearsed Earlier Today (Photo) *Spoiler*

The following photo was posted online, showing Roman Reigns and The Undertaker rehearsing their segment that will take place on WWE RAW tonight.

It’s unknown what exactly will go down on tonight’s show, and he is shown on the Titantron in the photo, but it has been reported that Undertaker is in Philadelphia for tonight’s show. WWE kicked off RAW tonight with a video of Undertaker that cut in during the RAW intro, so an in-ring confrontation is likely.