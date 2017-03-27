Braun Strowman’s Wrestlemania Role Confirmed, WWE Hypes Final Smackdown Before Wrestlemania 33

Wrestlemania 33

Braun Strowman confirmed he will be an entrant in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 33.

Big Show beat a number of other RAW stars in an over the top battle royal on WWE RAW tonight, then Strowman came out and declared he could come down and beat up Big Show, but it would have to wait until Sunday. So far, Big Show and Strowman are the two RAW stars confirmed for the match; Smackdown’s Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews and Curt Hawkins are also confirmed.

WWE Smackdown Live

WWE posted the following video hyping this week’s ‘go-home’ edition of WWE Smackdown Live: