Announced WWE Raw Attendance
During WWE Raw tonight, Michael Cole announced 17, 293 fans in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia the WrestleMania 33 go-home show.
Update on UFC Star’s Lawsuit Against Brock Lesnar
According to MMAJunkie.com, attorneys for Brock Lesnar have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought against him by Lesnar’s UFC 200 oppponent Mark Hunt. The motions are expected to be heard in a Nevada court on May 15.
Hunt filed the civil suit against Lesnar after the former WWE Champion failed drug tests related to their UFC 200 fight.
More on WrestleMania Musical Performances
WWE has issued the following press release:
