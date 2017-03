WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Scott Fishman for TV Insider; you can read a few highlights below: Alexa Bliss comments on the pressures of entering Wrestlemania 33 as the Smackdown Women’s Champion: “There is a lot of pressure being the champion. I don’t think a lot of people realize that. When you have a whole locker room against you. I mean our division is amazing. The SmackDown women are constantly dominating. To have that caliber of women try to take what you have, it can be very intimidating. At the same time you have the mentality that you aren’t going down without a fight.” Bliss comments on being open with fans on her past battles with an eating disorder: “It’s something I never really came out with because I never really wanted people to one, judge me; or feel sorry for me. It’s one of those things that I’m really comfortable talking about now, so I wanted to have that moment to show there is somebody who has dealt with it and came out of it for the better. When I was going through it, I didn’t have anybody to really look at and look up to. It became something where I hated myself and hated who I was for my eating disorder. I wanted to be able to say, ‘It happened, and it’s okay. You can always turn your life around and make it something better.’ I never really used it as a crutch. It was more of a stepping stone.” Alexa Bliss reveals who she’d put on her wish list as a potential opponent: “I would definitely pick Trish Stratus because I have always looked up to her and her work. I would love to have a match with Trish Stratus.”