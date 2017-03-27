Jeff Jarrett Says World of Sport Wrestling’s Return to ITV Will Be a “Full-On Wrestling Promotion”

Impact Wrestling’s chief creative officer and new WOS executive producer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with The Mirror, and during the interview Jarrett revealed World of Sport Wrestling’s return to ITV is just the first step in the revamped brand becoming “a full-on wrestling promotion”. Jarrett had the following to say on the promotion’s return:
Jarrett confirmed there would be no restrictions on WOS talents working for other independent promotions, but said they could not appear on other TV shows.
