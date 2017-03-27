Undertaker Delivers A Final Wrestlemania Message (Video), Divas On Table For 3, RAW Cruiserweight Stars Stop In Philly For Cheesesteaks

Undertaker

The Undertaker made his presence felt on WWE RAW tonight, delivering a message to Roman Reigns before they face off at Wrestlemania 33 this Sunday.

Reigns started with an in-ring promo and talked about taking over Taker’s yard, then Taker was shown digging a grave that he said was specifically for him. Undertaker said Reigns should live like these are his last days, because Wrestlemania will mark his last ride, then the tombstone flashed up with Reigns’ name on it. Undertaker then appeared in the ring and demonstrated his powers, reiterating his message one final time before disappearing.

RAW Cruiserweights

Several of the WWE RAW Cruiserweight stars were spotted last night at Jim’s Steaks in Philadelphia, host city of tonight’s WWE RAW:

Superstars from the @WWE stopped by @JimsSouthStreet for a little taste of heaven before Monday Night Raw at the @WellsFargoCtr pic.twitter.com/MBetQDLvWZ — Eric Giusini (@CheesesteakWiz) March 27, 2017

Maryse

Maryse recently noted on her Instagram account that she will be appearing on WWE’s Table For 3 along with former WWE stars Kelly Kelly and Eve Torres. It was recently reported that both of the former WWE Divas Champions would be brought back in some form for Wrestlemania week.

