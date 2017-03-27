Pete Gas Comments On Competing At Wrestlemania 2000, Adding Joey Abs To The Mean Street Posse, Appearing On The Edge / Christian Show

Former WWE Hardcore Champion Pete Gas of the Mean Street Posse was on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show with Chris Featherstone to promote his new book, “Looking at the Lights: My Path from Fan to a Wrestling Heel.” Gas competed in the WWE from 1999-2001, as well as again at the Raw 15th Anniversary Show in 2007. He had much to share about his time with the company. Here are some highlights: Pete Gas comments on why WWE brought in Joey Abs: “We, at that point, did not have any experience in wrestling. We didn’t even know how to do a match. So, in order to keep us relevant and keep our character hot, they brought in Joey Abs. Joey Abs would be the muscle of the group, and he’d be the wrestler. Rodney and I would be [the ones who] run around the ring and cause havoc and all sorts of stuff. So he was there until we caught up to speed.” Gas on if The Mean Street Posse’s WWE characters reflect real life at all? “No, other than a couple of soccer moms fighting over a space on Greenwich Ave. (laughs). It’s just really not that mean. But it’s a lot of fun playing someone that you’re not [in real life]. It was easy to get good heat with the crowd. The funny thing about it is, for fans who didn’t understand the Mean Street Posse, or what we fight [for], or whatever the case may be, the truth of the matter is if we didn’t do our jobs, if we didn’t get a rise out of the crowd or get a reaction, we would’ve been gone after two weeks.” Pete Gas comments on working at WrestleMania 2000: “No words can really explain it, to be honest with you. The match was mostly ad-libbed with the exception of certain parts that we knew were gonna happen in the match. I remember getting hit in the head with a box and it cut me wide open, blood was pouring out of my head. So, I kind of [made] more blood come out to make it look good because I felt fine. I remember spraying Thrasher in the face with a fire extinguisher and hit him over the head with it. I went for the pin, and as soon as I got the three count from Timmy White, I went to my knees and raised my hand in victory. Timmy held my hand up, and I remember letting out a yell because it had hit me at that moment that no one could ever take that moment away from me. Even though I was about to lose to Taz, I still won. And it still goes in the history books as [a win]. To me, it was an awesome feeling.” Pete Gas comments on appearing on the Edge & Christian Show: “Edge was trying to find a way to use me on the show. He and Christian. And when they got to their set, there were a lot of nostalgic things on the set, and one of them was the mailbox we used in the Greewich “love her or leave her” match between Shane [McMahon] and Test. The mailbox that we painted was on their set, so once they saw that, they said we gotta come up with a character for Gas because they knew I was in the area and it would be easy for me to get over there and shoot some episodes. That was probably one of the funnest things I’ve ever done… I’m looking forward to season two coming up. We’re going to be filming that real soon.” Gas also talked about Shane McMahon growing up, how the Mean Street Posse formed, returning to the Raw 15th Anniversary show, his release, and more. Listen to the full show in the player below: