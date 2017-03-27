WWE Battleground Date And Location Confirmed, Pre-Sale Info, WWE Hypes The WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (Video)

WWE Battleground

It was announced during tonight’s episode of RAW that the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia will host WWE Battleground on July 23rd. The event will be a Smackdown exclusive PPV.

The Wells Fargo Center, host of tonight’s RAW, will also host the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble weekend, which includes NXT Takeover, the Royal Rumble, RAW and Smackdown. Fans can gain access to an exclusive pre-sale now by using the code WWEPHILLY.

WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE aired the following promo video hyping this Friday night’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, featuring Kurt Angle, Rick Rude, Diamond Dallas Page, Beth Phoenix and the Rock N Roll Express as this year inductees. Be sure to join WZ on Friday night for complete WWE Hall of Fame ceremony live coverage along with a Facebook live stream before the show from inside the venue!