Bayley Looks Ahead To Wrestlemania 33, The New Day Appearing On ESPN Tomorrow, HHH / Rollins Note

Wrestlemania 33

The song heard in the the new promos for the Seth Rollins versus Triple H match at Wrestlemania 33 is ‘Am I Savage’ by Metallica. You can watch the official music video for the track above.

The New Day

The New Day will be appearing on ESPN tomorrow morning to promote this Sunday’s Wrestlemania 33, including an appearance on ESPN’s First Take starting at 10 a.m. EST tomorrow morning.

RAW Fallout

The following video features Bayley looking ahead to the RAW Women’s Championship match at Wrestlemania 33. Bayley talks about Nia Jax standing tall on tonight’s RAW despite Bayley winning a tag team match tonight, and how Nia is a wild card added to the triple threat title defense she was originally expecting. Bayley says she needs to prove she’s a real champion to a lot of people at Wrestlemania, including herself: