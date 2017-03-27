What Happened After WWE RAW?, Kevin Owens Vows To Destroy Chris Jericho, Did You Enjoy This Week’s Show?

WWE RAW

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW did not feature a dark match after cameras stopped rolling. Goldberg stuck around after his main event segment with Brock Lesnar to greet all of the fans at ringside, then brought his son over the guardrail before leaving together up the ramp.

Pop Or Tap?

This week’s episode of RAW was the Wrestlemania 33 ‘go-home’ edition of the show, featuring the confirmation of the Triple H versus Seth Rollins match, appearances by Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and Undertaker, and more. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below:

KO-Mania 2

The following video features Kevin Owens vowing to end Chris Jericho this Sunday at Wrestlemania 33: