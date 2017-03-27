More Details On WWE Battleground’s Return, WWE Honors Maya Angelou, Triple H Thanks Metallica, New HHH / Rollins Video

Bill Pritchard
wwe-battle-ground-social

Graphics / Type Treatment By Bill Pritchard

WWE Battleground

As noted earlier tonight, WWE Battleground will return to Philadelphia on July 23rd. Despite being announced during tonight’s WWE RAW taping, the event was confirmed as being a Smackdown branded event. WWE Battleground will take place at the Wells Fargo Center, also host of tonight’s WWE RAW.

Am I Savage?

Triple H posted the following video, which is the new promo for his Wrestlemania 33 match with Seth Rollins. HHH thanked Metallica for providing their song “Am I Savage” for the feud:

Women’s History Month

The following video features WWE honoring Maya Angelou as part of their celebration of Women’s History Month:

maya angelouSeth RollinsTriple HWrestleMania 33WWEWWE BattlegroundWWE Rawwwe smackdown live
