Another Andre Battle Royal Name Confirmed, Second WM Kickoff Show Match Revealed?, John Cena & Nikki Bella on ESPN, Takeover Promo Video

Another Andre Battle Royal Name Confirmed

Sami Zayn has officially been added to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33, and he joins the following previously announced match names: Big Show, Braun Strowman, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Goldust, R-Truth, Curt Hawkins, Primo, Epico, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

While not officially announced, WWE.com has the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal listed as a WrestleMania 33 Kickoff show match. It was announced on WWE Raw tonight that the Cruiserweight Title match will take place on the Kickoff show.

John Cena and Nikki Bella on ESPN

John Cena and Nikki Bella will be Jonathan Coachman’s guests for Wednesday’s “Off The Top Rope” segment on ESPN SportsCenter. As noted, WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day will also be appearing on various ESPN programs tomorrow.

Takeover Promo Video

Below is a preview for Saturday night’s WWE NXT Takeover Orlando special airing on WWE Network. Be sure to join us for live coverage of the event beginning at 7:30pm EST with the Kickoff Show: