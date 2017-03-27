WWE 205 Live Match Announced, Closing Raw Segment Drawing Negative Feedback, What Did You Think?, Reigns on Facing Undertaker

Nick Paglino

wwe 205 live

WWE 205 Live Match Announced

WWE has announced Brian Kendrick vs Akira Tozawa will take place on WWE 205 Live tomorrow night.

Closing Raw Segment Drawing Negative Feedback, What Did You Think?

The closing segment of tonight’s WWE Raw, which saw Goldberg and Brock Lesnar meet face-to-face before Goldberg hit Lesnar with a spear, has been drawing a lot of negative reactions from fans on social media. What did you think of the final meeting between Goldberg and Lesnar before WrestleMania 33? Vote in the poll below!

Reigns on Facing Undertaker

Roman Reigns Tweeted the following on facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania:

akira tozawabrian kendrickBrock LesnarGoldbergRoman ReignsThe UndertakerWWEWWE 205 LiveWWE Raw
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"