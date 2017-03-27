WWE 205 Live Match Announced, Closing Raw Segment Drawing Negative Feedback, What Did You Think?, Reigns on Facing Undertaker

WWE 205 Live Match Announced WWE has announced Brian Kendrick vs Akira Tozawa will take place on WWE 205 Live tomorrow night. Closing Raw Segment Drawing Negative Feedback, What Did You Think? The closing segment of tonight’s WWE Raw, which saw Goldberg and Brock Lesnar meet face-to-face before Goldberg hit Lesnar with a spear, has been drawing a lot of negative reactions from fans on social media. What did you think of the final meeting between Goldberg and Lesnar before WrestleMania 33? Vote in the poll below! What did you think of tonight’s #WWE #Raw closing segment with Goldberg and Lesnar? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) March 28, 2017 Reigns on Facing Undertaker Roman Reigns Tweeted the following on facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania: In 6 days @WrestleMania, I end the legacy of The Deadman. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 28, 2017