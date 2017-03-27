Watch The Undertaker Emerge From Under the Ring for Raw Segment (Video), More on Rumored Surprise Names at WrestleMania 33

Watch The Undertaker Emerge From Under the Ring for Raw Segment As seen on WWE Raw tonight, The Undertaker appeared in the ring after the lights when out, to stare down Roman Reigns. The following video footage has been posted on social media, and you can see The Undertaker emerge from under the ring for the segment: yeah it was right on my side and right before the segment a bunch on crew ran down the ramp I think he was in middle pic.twitter.com/sF8gHzpRud — Wolf J Flywheel (@TheNotoriousJ0E) March 28, 2017 More on Rumored Surprise Names at WrestleMania 33 As noted, WWE will be bringing former Divas Champion Eve Torres in for WrestleMania weekend, and she will likely be appearing at AXXESS events. Former WWE star Kelly Kelly also noted on social media that she will be attending this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. There have bee rumors that WWE has contacted several former female stars regarding some type of angle/appearance during WrestleMania 33, and Maryse revealed on Twitter that she, Torres and Kelly Kelly will be appearing on a new episode of “Table for 3”, increasing speculation that Torres and Kelly might be appearing at ‘Mania: Cant wait to see these incredible women next week #TableFor3 @wwe @thebarbieblank @evetorresgracie A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin) on Mar 27, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT Save Save Save