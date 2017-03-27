Following tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, below is the updated card for Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 PPV in Orlando. Be sure to join WZ on Sunday night, beginning with the Kickoff show at 5pm EST, for live coverage of WrestleMania 33! Hosts: The New Day WWE Universal Title Match

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg (c) WWE Title Match

-Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt (c) Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the RAW Women’s Title

-Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c) WWE United States Title Match

-Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho (c) WWE Intercontinental Title Match

-Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose (c) Read Also: Complete Schedule For WrestleZone’s Onsite FB Live WrestleMania 33 Week Coverage From Orlando Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

-Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c’s) SmackDown Women’s Title Match

-Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (c) (other participants possible) Non-Sanctioned Match

-Triple H vs. Seth Rollins -Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker -John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse -Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

-Austin Aries vs. Neville (c) Kick off Pre-show: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

-Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman and others TBA Save Save