Following tonight's edition of WWE Raw, below is the updated card for Sunday's WrestleMania 33 PPV in Orlando.
Hosts: The New Day
WWE Universal Title Match
WWE Title Match
Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the RAW Women’s Title
WWE United States Title Match
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Non-Sanctioned Match
-Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
-John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
-Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Kick off Pre-show: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
bray wyatt Brock Lesnar Goldberg John Cena Kevin Owens Randy Orton Roman Reigns The Undertaker WrestleMania 33 WWE