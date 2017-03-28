A Look At Cena & Nikki’s First In-Ring Moment (Video), WWE Announces Multi-Year Deal w/ Stubhub

A Look At Cena & Nikki’s First In-Ring Moment Together
Nikki Bella has released the above video to The Bella Twins’ official YouTube channel. In it Nikki begins to take fans on her and Cena’s road to WrestleMania by looking back at their first in-ring moment together a few weeks back on Smackdown.
WWE Announces Multi-Year Deal w/ Stubhub
The following press release was put out by WWE this morning:
