WWE posted the above video on-line last night of Sheamus getting cleaned up last night following being hit by a ladder on RAW.

Sheamus required fifteen stitches over his right eye.

Sheamus also released the following graphic photos on his Instagram account last night of the injury:

‪The Road to #Wrestlemania stained with Irish blood… we’ll fight on brother… and take the glory. #RAW ‬@wwecesaro A post shared by Sheamus (@wwesheamus) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT