Trailer Released For John Cena Film “The Wall”, Tyler Breeze Responds To Fan Criticism Over His Potential

Nick Hausman

Trailer Released For John Cena Film “The Wall”

The above trailer has been released by Amazon Studios for their upcoming film The Wall starring WWE Superstar John Cena.

Tyler Breeze Responds To Fan Criticism Over His Potential

WWE Smackdown Superstar Tyler Breeze has posted the following on Twitter responding to a fan who said he “used to have potential” following last week’s Smackdown where Breeze dressed like Nikki Bella:

