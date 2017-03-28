News on WrestleMania 33 Ticket Trends, Hall of Fame, NXT Takeover, Interesting Note on Post-Mania Smackdown Live Ticket Sales

According to TicketIQ, the Wrestlemania ticket market has been a hot one this year. There’s a few hundred seats for the Hall of Fame ceremony still available on Ticketmaster, starting at $54.

However it’s suggested seeking out secondary market options, as tickets start significantly below face, about $20.Saturday’s NXT Takeover Orlando is currently sold out via Ticketmaster, with over 2,000 tickets available on the resale market. Tickets start at $61 for Upper Level with Ringside from $246.

Wrestlemania 33 is over 99% sold out on Ticketmaster, with less than 50 Platinum Ticket Packages available starting at $1,000. Over 4,500 seats are available on the secondary market, starting at $110.

Monday’s RAW is sold out on Ticketmaster with over 2,000 tickets on the resale market starting at $68. Perhaps the most surprising ticket trend is Tuesday’s Smackdown Live. There’s still hundreds of tickets available through Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office, with over 4,000 tickets on TicketIQ starting at just $14.