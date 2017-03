WWN Live has issued the following:

We are back with an interesting EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Title situation, PROGRESS announces its lineup for Friday in Orlando, The Hardy’s reveal their menu for the #BrokenTailgate, EVOLVE in NYC news, EVOLVE 81 quickie preview and more. Let’s get to it….

March 28th: PROGRESS announced its lineup for this Friday’s event in Orlando, FL at the WWNLive Experience. Go to www.MoreThanMania.com for all the ticket and building info. You can watch this event on live iPPV at WWNLive.com.

March 28th: The Pete Dunne vs. Mark Haskins contest for the PROGRESS World Championship this Friday has very interesting ramifications. As we already know, it is Zack Sabre Jr. vs. ACH for the EVOLVE Championship at EVOLVE 80this Thursday in Orlando. Then on Saturday at the WWN Supershow in Orlando, it is Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mark Haskins and Pete Dunne vs. ACH. EVOLVE and PROGRESS have agreed that whoever the champions are on Saturday will defend their titles at the WWN Supershow. This means we could have the following scenarios for Saturday:

1) Zack Sabre Jr. defends the EVOLVE Title vs. Mark Haskins and Pete Dunne defends the PROGRESS World Title vs. ACH

2) Mark Haskins defends the PROGRESS World Title vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and ACH defends the EVOLVE Title vs. Pete Dunne

3) EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. PROGRESS World Champion Mark Haskins in a Title vs. Title Match

4) EVOLVE Champion ACH vs. PROGRESS World Champion Pete Dunne in a Title vs. Title Match

March 28th: This entire situation could get even more complicated if ACH wins the EVOLVE Title on Thursday and then must defend it on Friday’s EVOLVE 81 against Timothy Thatcher. Stokely Hathaway, Thatcher’s agent, has stated that the former champion will invoke his rematch clause if ACH wins at EVOLVE 80.

History will be made this Saturday when it’s PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE at the WWN Supershow!

March 28th: Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. Keith Lee has been signed for EVOLVE 83 on April 23rd in Brooklyn, NY. We will have the most of the matches for EVOLVE 82 in Queens, NY on April 22nd and EVOLVE 83 next week after the happenings of the WWNLive Experience. Tickets are now on sale for both events featuring the return of Kyle O’Reilly to EVOLVE.

March 28th: TIX ALERT: We have sold a lot of tickets for EVOLVE in NYC after the Kyle O’Reilly announcement last week. There are only a few first row tickets remaining. We suggest ordering them now if you are interested.

March 28th: We focused on EVOLVE 80 in yesterday’s WWN Alerts. Today we look at this Friday’sEVOLVE 81. This card will feature a series of challenge matches, each with a different theme. Here we go:

EVOLVE 81

Friday, March 31st, 2017

4pm EDT Belltime

Orlando Live Events

6405 S US Hwy 17-92

Fern Park, FL 32730

Non-Title Challenge Match

EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Michael Elgin

The EVOLVE Champion will get in the ring with one of New Japan’s top gaijin stars in what can be called a dream match. This will be Elgin’s first singles match in EVOLVE. Will he walk in as an EVOLVE Tag Team Champion after EVOLVE 80? Will Elgin take the top spots in his first weekend

Catch Point Implodes Challenge Match

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. Matt Riddle

Fred Yehi and Tracy Williams saved their Catch Point teammate Matt Riddle from an attack by Drew Galloway at EVOLVE 79. Afterwards, Yehi felt snubbed and called Riddle “selfish” before making the challenge for this match. Catch Point is about competition, but this match will test the bond between these athletes.

Keith Lee Trial Series Match #4 – Heavyweight Challenge Match

Keith Lee vs. Donovan Dijak

This one pits two of the most agile heavyweights in the entire pro wrestling industry. Can Lee establish himself as a top player in EVOLVE? Will Dijak win his first singles match in EVOLVE?

Catch Point vs. High-Flyers Challenge

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Jason Kincaid, Sammy Guevara & Austin Theory

It started when Kincaid perceived that Williams was disrespectful. Now this issue is slowly escalating. This challenge match pits two different styles against each other- the high-flyers vs. Catch Point. Which style will prevail in tag team action?

Size Difference Challenge

Drew Galloway vs. Lio Rush

There will be a noticeable size difference here. Lio Rush has stated it’s his time now. Galloway is on his crusade to save WWN from itself and win the WWN Title. Who will get momentum by winning this match?

Special Challenge Match

Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. ACH

Thatcher watched ACH fight off Ethan Page after losing the EVOLVE Title to Zack Sabre Jr. at the last event. Thatcher also heard ACH call him out when he was champion. Now Thatcher’s agent Hathaway has accepted this match with potential huge stakes. If ACH wins the EVOLVE Championship at EVOLVE 80, he wants him to defend it here.

Plus more with Ethan Page & The Gatekeepers and others!

March 28th: Sonny’s BBQ, a local pitmaster in Orlando since 1968, will be handling the BBQ catering at The Hardy #BrokenTailgate Party this Sunday before Wrestlemania. We have heard rumors that Senor Benjamin will be overseeing their operation. This means you will get a great, quality BBQ meal before Wrestlemania! Options will include pulled pork, chicken, high quality hot dogs and hamburgers plus sides like mac & cheese, BBQ beans, coleslaw, cornbread and drinks including sweet & unsweet tea and lemonade. These options are all included in your ticket! There will also be a full alcoholic bar at additional expense. The Hardy compound is coming to Orlando for the can’t miss tailgate party of the year!

