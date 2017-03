WWE NXT star Tye Dillinger recently spoke with Brian Fritz of SportingNews.com and below are some interview highlights: On how his Royal Rumble entrance came to be: “I guess whoever threw that out the first sentence of the concept kind of got the ball rolling,” Dillinger told Sporting News. “Then a lot of people starting voicing their opinions and it all became this big ‘what if’ and if he does, would he be at number ten? It would be cool, it would be great. “The concept kind of took off on its own and it got to the point where daily I would get probably about 15, 20 tweets about the possibility of the Royal Rumble. Once January hit, it just completely all came down in terms of are you in? Are you in? Are you in? I wish I could have told them something but even I didn’t know anything.” On when he found out he’d be in the Rumble: “It wasn’t until someone said ‘I think you’re No. 10 tonight’ and I was kind of like ‘whoa, no way, that’s not possible’,” said Dillinger. “It was probably a couple of hours before officially but anything changes in this industry and I was going to be ready one way or another.” On his NXT future and WWE goals: “I’m not going to be one of the guys that, oh, he’s a catchy little character, that’s a catchy little hand sign and it’s pretty funny here and there and that’s it,” said Dillinger. No, I see myself as a main event talent here in NXT and I see myself as a main event talent in WWE on ‘Raw’ or ‘SmackDown’. That’s my goal. That’s always been the goal and that’s what I’ll continue to work towards.”