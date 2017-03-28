Another Smackdown Match Announced for Tonight

Becky Lynch vs Carmella has been announced for WWE Smackdown Live tonight.

John Cena Lands Another Movie Role

WWE star John Cena revealed he has landed a role in the animated comedy movie “Ferdinand”, based on the children’s book “The Story of Ferdinand”. Cena will be voicing the title character of Ferdinand the Bull in the movie, and you can watch the trailer in the video below:

Cena Shows Off Gentleman’s Room

In related news, below is the latest episode of John Cena and Nikki Bella’s “Our Home” with Cena showing off his gentleman’s room: