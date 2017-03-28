Goldberg Thanks WWE Fans, Teases the End of His WWE Run After Sunday Night, WrestleMania Kickoff Match to Air on USA Network

WrestleMania Kickoff Match to Air on USA Network
As noted, The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal match this Sunday has been moved to the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show. The two-hour Kickoff show begins at 5pm EST, and the second hour, which will feature the Battle Royal, will also air on the USA Network.
Goldberg Thanks WWE Fans
As noted, this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 main event is expected to be Goldberg’s last match on his current WWE deal. While Goldberg’s WWE future beyond WrestleMania is unknown at this time, he posted the following on Instagram:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?