Goldberg Thanks WWE Fans, Teases the End of His WWE Run After Sunday Night, WrestleMania Kickoff Match to Air on USA Network

WrestleMania Kickoff Match to Air on USA Network As noted, The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal match this Sunday has been moved to the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show. The two-hour Kickoff show begins at 5pm EST, and the second hour, which will feature the Battle Royal, will also air on the USA Network. Goldberg Thanks WWE Fans As noted, this Sunday's WrestleMania 33 main event is expected to be Goldberg's last match on his current WWE deal. While Goldberg's WWE future beyond WrestleMania is unknown at this time, he posted the following on Instagram: Call it luck…. hard work……or fate. Still trying to grasp the moment from last night. Thank you to all the fans who've welcomed me back during this run. Truly an honor to have my family along for the ride this time! #humbled #grateful #priceless #familyfirst The biggest #thankyou goes out to my wonderful wife who has put up with me during this time. Also quite important is that none of this would've happened without the @wwe giving me the opportunity. #thankuall #teamgoldberg BTW , if you think I'm throwing in the towel you know nothing about me. Expect all hell to break loose at #wrestlemania no matter what I'm going out on my sword! If I got 1 or 50 left I'm bringing the heat!!!! #bankonit