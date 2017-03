WWE Raw star Charlotte recently spoke with Brian Fritz of SportingNews.com to promote WrestleMania 33, and below are some interview highlights: On winning the Divas Title vs the Women’s Title: “I was very proud of the Divas title but winning the Women’s championship was as exciting, but it was more the fact that I knew the company was making an executive decision to put more emphasis on the women,” said Charlotte. “That’s why they have us a new title, to update the division. And to know they were choosing me to represent that title at that moment, which will be replayed for years and years and years, it meant a lot. I get goosebumps thinking about it.” On fans reacting to her heel character on social media: “People get so mad at me on Twitter like when I disowned my dad,” said Charlotte. “A couple of times, I was like ‘I really want to tweet it’s not real and it’s just my job playing it well.’ When I first started, the fans were brutal to me. I just said you don’t think I can do it? Watch me. I kept continuing to work at it and took Charlotte’s character to the next level.” On where she gets her confidence: “I am very confident in being a strong, independent woman and standing for the women’s division as a whole. That sounds like a babyface line but if I add ‘and I think I’m genetically superior and I think I’m the greatest athlete’ or whatever then you could have that heel turn. It’s making people think one thing when it’s just having different sources. My sources aren’t what the audience thinks the sources are.”