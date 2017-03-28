Raw Social Media Score

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Raw ranked #3 among series & specials for the night. Raw had 119,000 interactions with 27,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 111,000 Twitter interactions with 26,000 unique authors.

Raw also had 306,000 Facebook interactions with 199,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 241,000 interactions with 156,000 unique authors on Facebook.

Lince Dorado Talks Relationship with Rich Swann

WWE 205 Live star Lince Dorado recently spoke with TheWhitOnline.com and had the following to say on his friendship with Rich Swann and their lives as pro wrestlers:

“Every day is kind of surreal. I’m really good friends with Rich Swann. We have similar upbringings. We kind of joke around to ourselves after talking to somebody like Chris Jericho and just look at each other and ask, ‘What is life?’ It’s not like a negative thing, it’s like a ‘can you believe what our life is now, knowing what it was before?'”

New Video of WrestleMania 33 Set Construction

Below is new aerial footage of the WrestleMania 33 set being constructed in Orlando: