Raw Social Media Score
According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Raw ranked #3 among series & specials for the night. Raw had 119,000 interactions with 27,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 111,000 Twitter interactions with 26,000 unique authors.
Raw also had 306,000 Facebook interactions with 199,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 241,000 interactions with 156,000 unique authors on Facebook.
Lince Dorado Talks Relationship with Rich Swann
WWE 205 Live star Lince Dorado recently spoke with TheWhitOnline.com and had the following to say on his friendship with Rich Swann and their lives as pro wrestlers:
New Video of WrestleMania 33 Set Construction
Below is new aerial footage of the WrestleMania 33 set being constructed in Orlando:
