How Was Viewership for the WrestleMania 33 Go-Home Edition of WWE Raw?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, the final show before WrestleMania 33, averaged 3.292 million viewers. This week’s number is up from last week’s 3.048 million viewership average.

Below is the hourly breakdown for this week’s WWE Raw:

-The first hour drew 3.253 million viewers

-The second hour drew 3.426 million viewers

-The final hour drew 3.197 million viewers million viewers

This week’s Raw ranked #1 on cable for the night in viewership and #3 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop and Street Outlaws.

