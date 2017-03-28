Updated Photos of the WrestleMania 33 Roller Coaster, Controversy Surrounding The Rock’s “Jumanji”, More Movie Details Released

Controversy Surrounding The Rock’s “Jumanji”, More Movie Details Released According to Deadline.com, The Rock’s upcoming remake of the classic movie “Jumanji”, will contain several plot tweaks from the first movie. The original film was about a board game coming to life, but the remake will be about a video game coming to life, “which serves as a portal through space and time.” In related news, The Hollywood Reporter reports the movie was the center of some controversy, as there was public outcry over Karen Gillan’s nonsensical jungle attire. Star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson promised that her wardrobe would “make sense once you know the plot” and Gillan herself assured fans there was a valid reason for why she was dressed in a crop top and leather vest-turned-bustier. “The pay off is worth it, I promise!” she said. The report goes on to note that because the remake is about a video game coming to life, Gillan’s wardrobe is representative of how female video game characters used to be dressed. Updated Photos of the WrestleMania 33 Roller Coaster Below are updated photos of the roller coaster making up the WrestleMania 33 set: So I guess @WWE wasn’t kidding when they say #WrestleMania is going to be a thrill ride. https://t.co/H18dC03kc9 — Chuck Carroll (@ChuckCarrollWLC) March 28, 2017 @TownNation and here is how the whole stadium looks so far. pic.twitter.com/3MlkIyJfSb — Haydn Fox (@TownNation) March 28, 2017