Austin Aries Comments On Wrestlemania 33 Kickoff Show Match, Wrestlemania Diaries Note, Top Ten WWE RAW Moments (Video)

Wrestlemania 33
After it was announced that the Cruiserweight Championship match would be moved to the Wrestlemania 33 Kickoff Show, Austin Aries posted the following comments:
Wrestlemania Diaries
WWE will be airing a series of “Wrestlemania 33 Diaries” in the near future, as cameras will be following Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, Nikki Bella and Bayley this week leading up to Wrestlemania 33.
Top Ten WWE RAW Moments
The following video features this week’s top ten moments from the March 27th “go-home” edition of WWE RAW:
