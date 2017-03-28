Tommy Dreamer Comments On Sheamus’ ‘Extreme’ Injury On RAW, Meet The New Day, Behind The Scenes w/ John Cena & Nikki Bella (Video)

The New Day

WWE’s The New Day will be at the Florida Mall this Saturday afternoon for a launch event at Lids. WWE.com posted the following details:

Come meet WWE Superstars The New Day at Lids in the Florida Mall in Orlando, Fla., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Please note: Availability is limited to first-come, first-served, and a purchase is required. Talent is subject to change.

Extreme Fella

As noted, Sheamus suffered a pretty gruesome injury after a ladder shot last night on RAW. Sheamus posted photos of his eyebrow before and after getting it stitched up; ECW Original Tommy Dreamer posted the following response, playfully noting Sheamus got busted open in the ‘Land Of Extreme’:

Congrats @WWESheamus you got color in PHILLY

You good sir

Are officially

Congrats @WWESheamus you got color in PHILLY
You good sir
Are officially
HARDCORE#wweraw — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 28, 2017

John Cena & Nikki Bella

The following video features a behind the scenes look at John Cena and Nikki Bella on the TODAY Show:

