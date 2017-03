WWE and AMC Theatres will be hosting a free screening for the WWE Studios film The Marine 5 this Saturday. The following details were posted on Eventbrite:

Join us Saturday, April 1st at 3pm ET at the AMC Universal Cineplex 20 for a FREE fan screening of The Marine 5: Battleground presented by WWE Studios, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and IGN.

WWE Superstars Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Bo Dallas, Heath Slater, Curtis Axel, Naomi and Maryse Ouellet Mizanin will participate in an in-person Q&A following the screening, hosted by IGN’s resident WWE fanatic Matt Fowler.

Tickets are free, but first come first serve, so make sure to get there early as RSVPing does not guarantee a seat! Visit www.TheMarine5.com for more information.