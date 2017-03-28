Terry Funk Pulls Out Of WrestleCon Appearance Due To Health Concerns, Rolling Stone Profiles Wrestling Society X

WrestleCon The WrestleCon Twitter account noted earlier today that Terry Funk will no longer be appearing at this weekend’s convention, citing health issues as the reason he is unable to travel. It was also noted that all refunds for preorder tickets for his appearance will be issued within 24 hours. Related: Terry Funk Talks How Much Wrestling He Watches, Part Time Performers, Paul Heyman & ECW, More Wrestling Society X Rolling Stone‘s Aaron Oster has a new editorial looking back at the lone season of Wrestling Society X on MTV, featuring comments from some of the talents involved and co-creator Kevin Kleinrock. You can read a few highlights below: Kevin Kleinrock comments on some of the drawbacks of being on MTV, including the post production process that took away from some of the matches: “After Jackass, MTV had an issue where kids would try to replicate what they saw on the show and get hurt, and there was backlash on the network. They were very gun-shy about doing things that kids could easily replicate at home. And so it lead to this weird post-production experience, after we shot all the matches like a normal wrestling match… but they wanted us to edit out kicks and punches.” Matt Cross comments on Wrestling Society X influencing today’s wrestling world: “Wrestling Society X had that bunker feel, it didn’t have that arena look, and of course Lucha Underground has that same sort of dark and dingy thing going on. When I think back to it, it’s so crazy that so many people were involved in both projects [Wrestling Society X and Lucha Underground]. Me, Jack Evans, Vampiro, Ricky Banderas. For them to be a decade apart and for so many of us to still be in wrestling, it’s kind of crazy…”