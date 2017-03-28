Terry Funk Pulls Out Of WrestleCon Appearance Due To Health Concerns, Rolling Stone Profiles Wrestling Society X

WrestleCon
The WrestleCon Twitter account noted earlier today that Terry Funk will no longer be appearing at this weekend’s convention, citing health issues as the reason he is unable to travel.
It was also noted that all refunds for preorder tickets for his appearance will be issued within 24 hours.
Wrestling Society X
Rolling Stone‘s Aaron Oster has a new editorial looking back at the lone season of Wrestling Society X on MTV, featuring comments from some of the talents involved and co-creator Kevin Kleinrock. You can read a few highlights below:
Kevin Kleinrock comments on some of the drawbacks of being on MTV, including the post production process that took away from some of the matches:
Matt Cross comments on Wrestling Society X influencing today's wrestling world:
