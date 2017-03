As noted, WWE will be having camera crews following WWE stars around this weekend as part of their ‘Wrestlemania journey’ this week. WWE.com posted the following details:

Ever wanted to experience WrestleMania through the eyes of a WWE Superstar?

You’ll get the opportunity beginning this Wednesday, as WWE documents the WrestleMania journeys of Seth Rollins, Nikki Bella, Kurt Angle and Bayley across all digital and social platforms, including WWE.com, YouTube.com/WWE, and the official WWE Facebook page, as well as individual Superstar Facebook pages. Nikki’s videos will also be featured on the official Bella Twins on YouTube channel.

Multiple videos will be posted each day, allowing you to discover how Nikki is working with her boyfriend, John Cena, to prepare for their bout against The Miz & Maryse, and how Seth Rollins is training for his Non-Sanctioned Match against Triple H. Find out what it’s like for Raw Women’s Champion Bayley to compete at her first WrestleMania, where she will defend her title against Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match. And follow Kurt Angle as he makes his long-awaited return to WWE, to take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Additionally, we’ll be covering all the sights and sounds of WrestleMania Week with our roving cameras, capturing Superstars as they take the trip of their lives on The Ultimate Thrill Ride. So stay tuned to WWE’s digital and social platforms for a journey you won’t forget.