Wale Comments On WaleMania Inspirations, Infusing Hip Hop w/ Wrestling, Predicts Reigns / Undertaker Winner

Wale recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard; you can read a few highlights below. WaleMania III is presented by MLW Radio in Orlando this week, featuring a number of appearances by MLW talents, New Japan Pro Wrestling talents, Eric Bischoff, our own Nick Hausman and more.
Wale comments on how he created the concept for Walemania:
Related: WWE Releases WrestleMania 33 Week TV Schedule, Full Details on WZ’s On-Site Coverage of WrestleMania Week Live From Orlando!
Wale comments on combining pro wrestling and hip hop:
Wale reveals his favorite Wrestlemania moment:
Wale reveals his prediction for the Roman Reigns versus Undertaker match:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?