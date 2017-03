Wrestlemania 33 WWE posted the following, revealing a new iOS / Android update has added a new Wrestlemania section of the WWE App: Do you have the essential mobile guide to The Ultimate Thrill Ride? WWE recently unveiled the WrestleMania experience within the WWE App, giving mobile users a comprehensive handbook to The Showcase of the Immortals in Orlando. The all-new WrestleMania section is now available for free to users who download or update the most recent version of the WWE App for iOS and Android devices. This new section can be accessed via the WWE App’s main menu. The new WrestleMania section of the WWE App offers users the ultimate guide to WrestleMania Week — from the sights and sounds of WrestleMania Axxess to the action of WrestleMania 33 at the Orlando Citrus Bowl. New features now available within the WWE App include: Event previews: Get the latest information for every match taking place at WrestleMania 33 and NXT TakeOver: Orlando, as well as every inductee of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Explore Orlando: First trip to The City Beautiful? Learn about the host city for WrestleMania 33, and find out what to do, where to go and everything else you'll need to know during your visit. Upgrade your WrestleMania experience in the Orlando area right now by downloading or updating the WWE App on the App Store for iOS devices, or Google Play for Android devices. WrestleMania 33 takes over the Orlando Citrus Bowl on Sunday, April 2. WWE Smackdown Live The following video features AJ Styles and Shane McMahon's contract signing that started tonight's WWE Smackdown Live: The contract has been SIGNED as @AJStylesOrg warns @shanemcmahon he's NEVER been in the ring with someone like him! #SDLive #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/0QMzhbQYEO — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2017 "However, your ego is getting in the way of EVERYTHING!" @shanemcmahon has a harsh truth for @AJStylesOrg… #SDLive #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/aghryQTTjh — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 29, 2017 "In between these ropes, I AM UNTOUCHABLE!" @AJStylesOrg is VERY confident heading into The #UltimateThrillRide! #WrestleMania #SDLive pic.twitter.com/DQNOsPTVlB — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 29, 2017