Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins in the dark match before tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live television tapings in Richmond, Virginia.

Natalya will have a new advice column in OK! Magazine; the follow details were issued. Natalya’s comments are also embedded in the Tweet below. Natalya also recently started writing for the Calgary Sun:

OKMagazine.com is happy to announce that Total Divas & WWE Superstar Natalya who is the first 3rd generation superstar in WWE history will have her very own guest column appearing weekly on our site!

She is a product of the Hart Family wrestling dynasty (her dad is Jim “The Anvil” Neidhardt, her uncle is Brett “The Hitman” Hart) and she is married to fellow WWE Superstar TJ Wilson. Natalya is a beauty, fashion and fitness addict.

Since Spring is here her first column will be about getting in insane shape and beach body ready (given her own amazing figure)! And each week, she will cover everything from the brands she loves to how to look like a total diva. So get on it and submit your fitness questions to her via Twitter and Instagram at @natbynature!

Nattie can be seen every Tuesday at 8/7c on WWE’s Smackdown Live on USA Network and this April when Total Divas return’s for the second part of Season 6 on E! Entertainment.