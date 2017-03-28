Injured WWE Star Returns, Added To Wrestlemania 33 Match, Two More Participants Confirmed For Andre Battle Royal

Feel The Glow

Naomi is back, and she is now another challenger Alexa Bliss has to worry about at Wrestlemania 33 on Sunday night.

Following the tag match featuring Alexa Bliss and Carmella versus Becky Lynch and Mickie James, Naomi ran down and made her return. She declared herself ready for the match and back from injury, and said she wouldn’t miss Wrestlemania in her hometown and Smackdown’s Women’s division will feel the glow.

WWE Smackdown Live

Tyler Breeze and Fandango are officially entered into the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 33. Daniel Bryan entered the two into the match after ‘Breezy Bella’ tried talking Bryan into another match, complaining about not being featured on Sunday’s show.