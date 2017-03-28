The Hardys Reincarnate The OBSOLETE TNA Tag Titles (Video), New Names Added To Andre Battle Royal Including Current Champions

Obsolete
Matt Hardy posted the above video to his YouTube channel, revealing the ‘obsolete’ TNA Tag Team Championships have been reincarnated into titles worthy of The Greatest Tag Team in Space and Time. Read the description, featuring Hardy referencing Impact Wrestling’s recent actions against the team below:
Wrestlemania 33
The following names are confirmed for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the Wrestlemania 33 Kickoff show. It could be speculated (but remains unconfirmed) that with The Usos entering the battle royal, the Smackdown Tag Team Championships will not be defended at Wrestlemania 33:
(Confirmed participants so far) The Usos, American Alpha, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews,Braun Strowman, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Shining Stars, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas
