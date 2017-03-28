The Hardys Reincarnate The OBSOLETE TNA Tag Titles (Video), New Names Added To Andre Battle Royal Including Current Champions

Obsolete Matt Hardy posted the above video to his YouTube channel, revealing the ‘obsolete’ TNA Tag Team Championships have been reincarnated into titles worthy of The Greatest Tag Team in Space and Time. Read the description, featuring Hardy referencing Impact Wrestling’s recent actions against the team below: After exerting everything within our VESSELS to make TNA trendy and cool again, we were betrayed by the OBSOLETE OWL. Since we carried the TNA Tag Titles to a CELESTIAL plane, as well as becoming greater than our host, the #7Deities mandated that I REINCARNATE these OBSOLETE Titles.. These titles have now been transformed into something worthy of The Greatest Tag Team in Space and Time. This video was shot, edited and scored by the BRILLIANT Queen Rebecca Hardy, who also shot/edited/scored several similar vignettes for TNA without ever being paid, credited, or signing over the rights for TNA to use them. Rebecca, like Jeff and I, did many things for this brand because we’re upstanding beings. #HouseHardy will now continue to soar to new heights while the OWL fades away and classifies itself as OBSOLETE. Wrestlemania 33 The following names are confirmed for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the Wrestlemania 33 Kickoff show. It could be speculated (but remains unconfirmed) that with The Usos entering the battle royal, the Smackdown Tag Team Championships will not be defended at Wrestlemania 33: (Confirmed participants so far) The Usos, American Alpha, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews,Braun Strowman, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Shining Stars, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas