Randy Orton’s Final Message To Bray Wyatt, The Miz & Maryse’s ‘Lost’ Total Bellas Footage (Videos), Did You Enjoy This Week’s Show?

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features Randy Orton’s message to Bray Wyatt before their encounter on Sunday night at Wrestlemania 33 for the WWE Championship. Orton appeared after Bray defeated Luke Harper in the main event of tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

“Total Bellas”

The following videos feature the ‘lost’ footage from the Total Bellas seen on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live: