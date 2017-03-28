WWE Launches Superstars For Hope, Erick Rowan Plays Hide And Seek (Videos), Who Won This Week’s WWE Brand Split War?

Hide And Seek
Erick Rowan posted another cryptic video on his Twitter account, this one is titled ‘Hide And Seek’.
WWE Brand Split
This week’s WWE TV shows featured the final build towards Wrestlemania 33, with RAW featuring a Goldberg / Brock Lesnar faceoff, and appearance by The Undertaker. Tonight’s Smackdown saw AJ Styles and Shane McMahon sign their contracts, Cena’s promo on Miz, and Orton’s message to Wyatt. Who won this week’s brand split war? Let us know in the poll and the comments section below.
Superstars For Hope
WWE posted the following video, announcing the launch of the 2017 Superstars For Hope campaign:
