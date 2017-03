Former Ring of Honor star Bobby Fish recently spoke with Brian Fritz for Sporting News; you can read a few highlights below: Bobby Fish comments on his Ring of Honor status, saying he’s no longer an exclusively contracted talent: “I’m back taking some independent dates. That does not mean that I’m not doing Ring of Honor dates moving forward. We are. I’ve been exclusive to them now for going on three years. The only real change is that at the moment, I’m not exclusive anymore.” “In no way, did I not want to continue working with Ring of Honor. Under an exclusive deal, you don’t have that ability to test the market, so to speak. Because of that, this was a decision that started to make more sense. I don’t know, time frame wise what I’m looking at. I’m really kind of flying by the seat of my pants. It’s kind of nerve-wracking but exciting at the same time.” Related: Shawn Michaels vs Ric Flair- WM Retirement Match (Video), Bobby Fish Set To Take Indie Bookings Again Fish comments on why reDRagon was so successful: “I think that reDRagon in itself was able to bring out a missing piece for both of us. I think it’s why the tag team was so successful but then I think, in the aftermath, that’s the wrong word because reDRagon is not done, once we did step away a little bit from the team and start to do our own things, I think the team was largely responsible for some of the success that we’ve had since. “Whatever it was that we were able to find that was missing from either one of us individually, we were able to find it when we started teaming and know that has been applied to the singles stuff we’ve done from them to now. I think that’s predominantly why it’s different, where our improvement came from.”