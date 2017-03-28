WWE Title to Be Defended at Indy Event (Video), James Ellsworth on Heading to WrestleMania 33, Mauro Ranallo Update

Mauro Ranallo Update WWE announcer Mauro Ranallo missed WWE Smackdown Live once again tonight, and his WrestleMana 33 status is currently up in the air. As noted, Mauro’s friend and podcast co-host Bas Rutten recently commented on Mauro’s status with the following. “Yeah, he’s doing okay. As everybody knows, he’s very vocal about it but Mauro is bi-polar and sometimes, a few times a year, things are going too fast and he needs to just simply slow down. But he’s doing good and I talked to him… he’s sending me funny video clips, he just sent me something… It’s all in good spirits, I think he will be back to normal very soon.” WWE Title to Be Defended at Indy Event PROGRESS Wrestling announced today that the WWE UK Title will be defended on their March 31st “PROGRESS: Orlando” event during WrestleMania 33 Weekend. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate will defend against Mark Andrews. The match was made by William Regal after Bate and Trent Seven previously helped Pete Dunn retain the PROGRESS Title over Andrews. Below is footage of the match announcement: James Ellsworth on Heading to ‘Mania James Ellsworth has Tweeted the following as he will be in Carmella’s corner at WrestleMania 33: Can’t wait to be in @CarmellaWWE‘s corner @WrestleMania to witness her become #SDLive women’s champion #Carmellsworth — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) March 29, 2017