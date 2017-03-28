6 Pack Challenge Added to WrestleMania 33, All 30 Andre Battle Royal Names Revealed, Final PPV Card and WZ Coverage Details

A graphic aired on tonight’s WWE Smackdown showing the following 30 names for this year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal taking place in hour two of the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show.
Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Big Show, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Mark Henry, Titus O’Neil, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Simon Gotch, Aiden English, Kalisto, Viktor, Konnor and Sin Cara.
As noted, hour two of the Kickoff show will air on USA Network.
It was also announced on Smackdown that Alexa Bliss will now defend her Women’s Title in a Six-Pack Challenge against Naomi, Carmella, Natalya, Mickie James and Becky Lynch. That match will also take place on the Kickoff show, along with the Cruiserweight Title Match.
Below is the updated WrestleMania 33 card, along with WZ’s complete schedule of onsite WrestleMania week coverage. And be sure to join us on Sunday evening for complete, LIVE play-by-play coverage of WrestleMania 33:
Hosts: The New Day
WWE Universal Title Match:
WWE Title Match:
Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the Raw Women’s Title:
WWE United States Title Match:
WWE Intercontinental Title Match:
Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Raw Tag Team Titles:
Smackdown Women’s Title 6 Pack Challenge Match:
Non-Sanctioned Match:
-Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
-John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
-Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:
Kick off Pre-show: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal:
This year our own Nick Hausman will be on the ground in Orlando providing exclusive coverage for WrestleZone all weekend long!
This year Nick has decided to do the majority of his coverage in the form of FB Live videos via the WrestleZone Facebook Page. His hope is to give fans a raw, on the ground and live experience of what it’s like in Orlando all weekend long. He will also be sending back photos and reports that will be used on the site as well as our various social media platforms.
On top of all of the pre-scheduled FB live streams listed below he will also be popping up on the WZ FB Page all weekend long with impromptu live feeds! If you find his while he is streaming live there’s a good chance he’ll pull you in to interact on camera and maybe even give you a chance to win some prizes!
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
WrestleZone will also be providing on-site coverage of ALL major WWE events and independent events in Orlando all weekend long, so be sure to keep it locked to WZ throughout WrestleMania week!
