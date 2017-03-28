6 Pack Challenge Added to WrestleMania 33, All 30 Andre Battle Royal Names Revealed, Final PPV Card and WZ Coverage Details

A graphic aired on tonight’s WWE Smackdown showing the following 30 names for this year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal taking place in hour two of the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show. Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Big Show, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Mark Henry, Titus O’Neil, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Simon Gotch, Aiden English, Kalisto, Viktor, Konnor and Sin Cara. As noted, hour two of the Kickoff show will air on USA Network. It was also announced on Smackdown that Alexa Bliss will now defend her Women’s Title in a Six-Pack Challenge against Naomi, Carmella, Natalya, Mickie James and Becky Lynch. That match will also take place on the Kickoff show, along with the Cruiserweight Title Match. Below is the updated WrestleMania 33 card, along with WZ’s complete schedule of onsite WrestleMania week coverage. And be sure to join us on Sunday evening for complete, LIVE play-by-play coverage of WrestleMania 33: Hosts: The New Day WWE Universal Title Match:

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg (c) WWE Title Match:

-Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt (c) Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the Raw Women’s Title:

-Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c) WWE United States Title Match:

-Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho (c) WWE Intercontinental Title Match:

-Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose (c) Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Raw Tag Team Titles:

-Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c’s) Smackdown Women’s Title 6 Pack Challenge Match:

-Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss (c) Non-Sanctioned Match:

-Triple H vs. Seth Rollins -Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker -John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse -Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:

-Austin Aries vs. Neville (c) Kick off Pre-show: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal:

9 pm EST- On-site from inside WaleMania III With former WCW President Eric Bischoff and others

Friday 7:15 pm EST- On-site from inside WWE Hall of Fame Saturday 9:15 am EST- On-site from inside WWE AXXESS

7:15 pm EST- On-site from just outside WWE NXT Takeover Orlando With legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter

10:45 pm EST- On-site from just outside WWE NXT Takeover Orlando With legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter

Sunday 9:15 am EST- On-site from inside WWE AXXESS

5:15 pm EST- On-site from just outside Camping World Stadium for WWE WrestleMania 33

6 pm EST- Ross Berman live from Duffy’s Chicago as part of WZ’s WrestleMania 33 Party

11:30 pm EST-On-site from just outside Camping World Stadium for WWE WrestleMania 33

Midnight EST- Ross Berman live from Duffy’s Chicago as part of WZ’s WrestleMania 33 Party Monday 7:15 pm EST- On-site from just outside the Amway Center for WWE RAW

11:45 pm EST-On-site from just outside the Amway Center for WWE RAW Tuesday 7:15 pm EST-On-site from just outside the Amway Center for WWE Smackdown Live

10:45 PM EST- On-site from just outside the Amway Center for WWE Smackdown Live WrestleZone will also be providing on-site coverage of ALL major WWE events and independent events in Orlando all weekend long, so be sure to keep it locked to WZ throughout WrestleMania week!