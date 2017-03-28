Renee Young and Daniel Bryan kick off the last episode of WWE Talking Smack before WrestleMania by sending condolences to Jim Ross. Ross lost his wife this past weekend. With five days until WrestleMania, Bryan says it is weird being in a position of power. Instead of focusing on a match, he has to focus on the product that is being presented. He is not worried about competing with Raw’s matches. First Guest: AJ Styles AJ Styles feels confident about wrestling Shane McMahon. He knows that will destroy McMahon. Styles tells Daniel Bryan that it was weird for him to ask the two competitors to shake hands. Bryan explains he wanted them to wait to fight until WrestleMania. He tells Styles that he is a peacemaker and only wanted peace between the two. Styles does not know if McMahon has ever been in a match like the one he will be in on Sunday. He believes he has the advantage. Young points out that McMahon has a lot of moves up his sleeves. Styles says that winners find a way to win and he is a winner. He does not doubt McMahon when it comes to throwing blows. However, he still believes that he will embarrass the commissioner. Styles believes he belongs in the main event instead of fighting McMahon. He adds that he has never received his one-on-one rematch for the championship. After Styles leaves, Bryan understand why Styles is underestimating McMahon. He is interested in seeing which McMahon is going to show up at WrestleMania and seeing if Styles is really better than McMahon. Young is interested in seeing how the rivalry between Miz, Maryse, John Cena, and Nikki Bella turns out. Bryan admits that it is hard for him to stay neutral during this rivalry. He says he would have punched Cena if the things said about Maryse were said about Brie Bella. Second Guest: Naomi Naomi comes on and says she is feeling great. They replay a clip from the night Naomi had to relinquish her title. After watching the clip, she says she got mad all over again. She was on cloud nine and everything was taken away without a warning. She knows that they did what was best for her and she can see that now. She is glad to be back. She is happy to be entered into the match. It was hard for her to sit at home and watch Alexa Bliss talk smack. Naomi knows that Sunday is going to be difficult. She says that she wants to win back what she never lost in her hometown. Bryan says it was good to see her back because she came back tonight without any hesitation. He believes that James Ellsworth is the wild card on Sunday in the women’s match. There are a lot of things on the line and he believes that Ellsworth will get in the way. Third Guest: Baron Corbin After the hosts show a recap of the interview from earlier tonight between Dean Ambrose and Baron Corbin, Baron Corbin comes on set. Corbin is upset because he does not feel like Ambrose takes him seriously. Corbin believes he is the person to build a brand around and he is the future of WWE. He is confident that we will leave WrestleMania 2-0 and Intercontinental Champion. Bryan finds it interesting that Corbin says he is the future and not the present. Ambrose is the present and will put up a fight at WrestleMania.